We are preparing for various scenarios in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Yevhen Khmara and Pavlo Palisa, continues to speak with the commanders of Ukraine’s army corps about the front’s immediate needs, the defence of border sectors and the commanders’ vision of the details of Ukraine’s defence strategy.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Who took part in the talks?

In particular, today they spoke with the commanders of the 9th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th and 21st Corps and the 30th Marine Corps.





























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"Thank you for your proposals. The commanders reported on the situation in their respective sectors, the activity and plans of the Russian army, and our capabilities to counter them," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, during the talks they analysed the details of the defence of Kherson and cities and communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly Nikopol.

Developments in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

"The key priorities are countering Russian drones, protecting people and securing the necessary additional supplies. We received a report on our preparations for various scenarios in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, taking into account intelligence and Russia’s continued search for additional ways to prolong and expand the war. We discussed the need to strengthen frontline air defence. We identified the decisions required to continue the corps reform. Thank you for your service!" the head of state concluded.

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