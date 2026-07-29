Putin is losing 30,000 soldiers per month, initiative is no longer on his side, - Zelenskyy

Thanks to a technological leap by the Ukrainian military, the situation on the battlefield has changed significantly, depriving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of his former initiative in the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The Race for Innovation and 500 Defense Companies

According to the head of state, there are already about 500 companies in Ukraine that are developing military technologies. This is precisely what makes it possible to gain an advantage over the enemy.

Putin had expected to capture Ukraine in two or three days, but the full-scale war has been going on for more than four years—during which time the country has managed to build a powerful defense-industrial sector.

"We currently have 500 companies with very advanced technologies," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also explained that the war has turned into a race for innovation, in which technology must be constantly improved.

"We understand that this war changes every three to six months. We have to adapt our technology," the president added.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that the enemy has more manpower, so Ukraine must compensate for this by accelerating technological development.

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The Kremlin's Loss of Initiative and the Enemy's Enormous Casualties

As the head of state noted, the buildup of Ukraine’s military capabilities and strikes against Russian targets have deprived Putin of the strategic initiative on the battlefield.

"Putin is losing 30,000 soldiers a month. The losses are heavy, but he doesn't want to end this war. That's why Putin no longer holds the initiative," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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