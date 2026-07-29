Trump and Europe seek to end war, while Putin blocks negotiations, - Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the main obstacle remains the stance of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who rejects any dialogue, even regarding a temporary pause in hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with Fox News.

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Intentions to End the War

We want to stop this war. President Trump wants to stop this war, and the Europeans want to stop it. Putin does not. Every day, we ask for negotiations—at least for a ceasefire for a certain period of time—and for diplomats to be given the opportunity to negotiate. But Putin doesn’t want that. That’s the problem," said Zelenskyy.

What led up to this?

On July 28, Zelenskyy arrived in the U.S.. Among the main topics of discussion were air defense and strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Also on that day, the President of Ukraine was scheduled to meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham, and meet with the senators who co-sponsored the bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, as well as other members of Congress.

Zelenskyy has already reported on the results of his talks with Trump, during which they discussed air defense and the production of Patriot missiles.

Read more: "Great honor": Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy went "very well"