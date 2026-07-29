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"Great honor": Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy went "very well"
The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump went "very well."
Trump wrote about this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
What did Trump say?
"It was a great honor to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. We discussed many issues. The meeting went very well."
Background
- Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on 28 July. The main topics of the talks included air defence and strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
- The Ukrainian president is also scheduled to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb, attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham and meet senators who co-sponsored the bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, as well as other members of Congress.
- Zelenskyy has already reported on the results of his talks with Trump, during which they discussed air defense and the production of Patriot missiles.
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