After drone strikes, Wildberries is looking for warehouses in Kazakhstan, – Russian media

Wildberries, Russia’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has begun searching for large warehouse facilities in Kazakhstan following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on logistics centers within Russia. The company is considering relocating part of its operations outside of Russia to protect them from further attacks.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including "Kommersant," are reporting on this. According to the publication, Wildberries is looking for warehouse space totaling approximately 100,000 square meters. One of the sources claims that the company is ready to lease virtually all available logistics facilities in Kazakhstan.

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There is almost no vacant space left

However, it will not be easy to carry out these plans. According to the consulting firm NF Group, as of the end of 2025, Kazakhstan had 1.9 million square meters of modern logistics space, but only 5.8% of it was vacant.

Stanislav Akhmedzhanov, Managing Partner of IBC Global, noted that there is no single warehouse complex with an area of 100,000 square meters on the Kazakhstani market. As of the end of June 2026, the total area of available warehouse space was approximately 130,000 square meters, located in various cities.

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Russian warehouses are also becoming a problem

According to *Kommersant*, Wildberries is also trying to expand its logistics network within Russia. However, warehouse owners are reluctant to sign new contracts due to the risk of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

The company had previously stated that standard insurance policies do not cover damage caused by drone attacks.

"All organizational efforts are currently focused on redistributing goods among various warehouses to ensure smoother inventory turnover and economic stability for our partners," the Wildberries press office stated.

The company also emphasized that it is continuing to build logistics centers in Kazakhstan, including facilities covering more than 100,000 square meters in Almaty and more than 160,000 square meters in Astana.