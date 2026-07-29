Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the West allegedly seeks to "dismember" Russia and is using Ukraine to wage war against Moscow. He also accused Western countries of supporting "Zelenskyy's terrorism."

According to Censor.NET, citing TASS, Lavrov made these statements in an interview with the director general of the Russian state agency.

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According to the Russian foreign minister, the West is allegedly contributing to Russia's disintegration.

"The West is promoting Zelenskyy's terrorism as a 'turning point'; it is hoping for Russia's collapse," Lavrov said.

He once again spoke of a "war by the West"

Lavrov also repeated the claims typical of Russian propaganda that the West is allegedly waging a war against Russia through Ukraine and is trying to turn Russians against the government.

In addition, he stated that Moscow has no intention of yielding to ultimatums regarding the end of the war.

Separately, the Russian Foreign Minister criticized the Baltic states, calling them "the main warheads" against Russia, and expressed dissatisfaction with their security policies.

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