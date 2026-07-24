Lavrov sent Rubio selection of Trump’s quotes about meeting in Anchorage: ’We’ve practically decided everything’. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov believes that Ukraine is rejecting the US proposals put forward in Alaska because it is being "pumped up with weapons".

He is quoted by Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"This is the kind of arrogant, even, so to speak, contemptuous rejection of the American proposal that is taking place, because Zelenskyy is being pumped up with weapons. He is receiving huge quantities of drones, which he is using to try to undermine the stability of the Russian Federation," said Lavrov.

He also noted that "American aid is, to a large extent, part of this support".

The minister of the occupying country pointed out that the US not only sells weapons to the EU, which are then passed on to Ukraine, but also provides intelligence.

Lavrov said that during yesterday’s meeting he had passed on to Rubio a selection of quotes from Trump regarding the summit in Alaska.

"Yesterday, I quoted and passed on to Marco Rubio President Trump’s remarks in Alaska, on the day of the press conference and then, after he had returned to Washington, for three more days running he commented enthusiastically on the agreements reached in Anchorage, saying that we had practically resolved everything, with perhaps just one issue remaining," he added.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 23 July, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting.

The Russian minister called on the US "not to pump up" Ukraine with weapons.

At the same time, Rubio stated that the US would continue to sell weapons to Ukraine through NATO channels.

The US Secretary of State also noted that the Russians’ proposals in Anchorage had failed because they were unacceptable to Ukraine