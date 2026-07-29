Additional UAH 70 million will be allocated for anti-drone protection of Sumy, - Koretskyi
The government will allocate an additional 70 million hryvnia from the reserve fund for anti-drone protection of streets and roads in Sumy.
Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.
The shortest turnaround times
As noted, the work is to be completed as soon as possible.
Discussions were held with the leadership of the Sumy RMA and local communities regarding the installation of additional mobile shelters where they are most needed.
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