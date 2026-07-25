Three drivers were killed as result of Russian strike on "Nova Poshta" sorting terminal in Sumy. PHOTO

On the night of 25 July, a Russian jet-powered UAV struck the vehicle yard of the ‘Nova Poshta’ sorting terminal in Sumy, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the Nova Poshta press office.

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What is known

According to Hryhorov, a large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike. Due to the threat of further attacks, rescue workers were unable to operate fully and quickly deal with the aftermath of the strike.

The bodies of two victims were found at the epicentre of the strike. Another man with extremely serious injuries was evacuated from the scene by police. He died on the way to hospital.

It is reported that the victims were aged 43, 53 and 48.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one person has been killed and others wounded. PHOTOS

"The Russians deliberately struck a civilian facility where people were present and working. My sincere condolences go to the families and loved ones of the victims," added the head of the regional military administration.

There are also those who have been injured

The company reported that three drivers from partner transport firms were killed in the attack. Employees at the "Nova Poshta" terminal were unharmed.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died. The company is in contact with the families of the deceased employees and is providing all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

It is also reported that some drivers have been injured. Their condition is stable, and their lives are not in danger.

Read: Enemy attacks Sumy community: two dead, others injured

"We will compensate customers for the declared value of parcels that were destroyed as a result of the attack. Nova Poshta has activated backup logistics routes and sorting hubs to minimise any potential delays in delivery," the company added.