Inspection of military unit staffing launched – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has launched an inspection of military unit staffing and the fairness of personnel distribution among units. Its purpose is to assess how effectively service members are assigned in line with the needs of the front.

The inspection will cover brigades, regiments and corps of the Ukrainian army, Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The General Staff said the inspection would assess the actual staffing levels of military units, analyse the effectiveness of service member distribution and identify areas for improving personnel management.

Effectiveness of service member distribution to be assessed

Particular attention will be paid to how fairly personnel are distributed, taking into account the needs of units performing combat missions in different sectors of the front.

The General Staff stressed that such decisions should help enhance the combat capability of the Armed Forces, ensure a balanced distribution of personnel and enable more efficient use of human resources.

"Any systemic changes in the army begin with a change in attitudes towards people," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Read more: Audit in Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun, there will be no "untouchables", - Drapatyi