Audit in Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun, there will be no "untouchables", - Drapatyi

An audit has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported on the social media platform X by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from the new commander-in-chief

According to him, an audit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already begun.

"My goal is not to assign blame, but to honestly assess the actual state of affairs in every military unit. We need to know the truth about combat readiness, logistics, manning levels, personnel training, and the effectiveness of command and control. No one will be "untouchable." If violations, official negligence, or abuse of power are discovered, everyone will be held accountable. We’re getting to work," he said.

See more: Zelenskyy hears reports from Drapatyi, Khmara and Palisa: Course of action determined in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure. PHOTOS

New Cabinet of Ministers and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov's Resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.

On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Ukraine's Minister of Defense. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapaty to replace him.

Read more: Drapatyi is distinguished by his willingness to listen to commanders and implement effective solutions at front, - Butusov