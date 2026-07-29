Russian media reported that Russia is preparing new prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russia has announced that it is preparing a new prisoner-of-war exchange with Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side has not officially confirmed that a new phase of the exchange will take place in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian propaganda media, this was stated by Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation.

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According to her, preparations for a new prisoner exchange are currently under way, but no date has been announced so as, as the Russian side claims, "not to derail the process".

"We are preparing for the next exchange. We are not announcing the date just yet, so as not to jeopardise the process," said Lantratova.

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In Russia, there is talk of two categories of people

According to the Russian ombudswoman, separate negotiations are taking place regarding prisoners of war and civilians. She also expressed the hope that a new phase of the exchange would be carried out in the near future.

However, Lantratova did not provide any details regarding possible timelines or the number of people involved.

Ukraine has not announced any new prisoner exchange

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the Russian side’s statements regarding preparations for a new prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, the day before, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, told journalists that he had handed over to the Russian side the first list of 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen who are considered missing in action and may be held captive by Russia.

According to Lubinets, he is awaiting a response from the Russian side, after which he plans to draw up further enquiries regarding Ukrainian defenders who are missing in action.