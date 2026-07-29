Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with nearly 40 metric tons of power equipment for Ukrzaliznytsia, - Ministry of Energy

Ukrainian railway workers have received almost 40 tonnes of power equipment from Azerbaijan. The aid will be used to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the railway during Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the equipment was transferred from the Ministry of Energy’s emergency aid hubs to one of Ukrzaliznytsia’s regional divisions.

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The Ministry of Energy noted that the equipment received will help to strengthen the energy supply to the railway infrastructure, which remains one of the key elements of the country’s critical infrastructure during the war.

The ministry emphasised that Azerbaijan continues to support Ukraine by helping to strengthen the resilience of its energy and transport infrastructure and ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital systems.

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