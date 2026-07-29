Heaviest fighting continues in Kostiantynivka sector, 71 combat engagements recorded across front – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces 71 times.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on 29 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Buniakyne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Ryzhivka, Neskuchne, Sopych and Ulanove in the Sumy region came under fire. The enemy also launched an air strike on the city of Sumy.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded. However, the occupiers launched one air strike using one guided aerial bomb and carried out 36 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including four using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made four attempts to break through the defences near Starytsia, Izbytske and Khatnie. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy attempts to advance were recorded near Shyikivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: "Prioritet" industrial complex in Udmurtia and occupiers’ warehouses in Crimea and Luhansk region have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made five attempts to advance near Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Lyman and Ozerne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made 14 attempts to push back Ukrainian units near Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Piskunivka, Mykolaivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders made 18 attempts to break through the defences near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia and Novoselivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 16 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge our troops from their positions near Sofiivka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Matiashcheve, Myrne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske have been recorded since the beginning of the day. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Enemy launched 57 attacks on positions of Defence Forces: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched six attacks near Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Hirke and Olenokostiantynivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one attack near Charivne.

No assaults recorded

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka or Prydniprovske sectors. No significant changes in the situation have occurred in the other sectors either.

Read more: Enemy launched 57 attacks on positions of Defence Forces: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff