Russian drone attacks residential area of Hlukhiv: woman and two children injured
On the evening of 29 July, a Russian drone attacked a residential area of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region. An apartment building was damaged in the strike, and three people, including two children, were injured.
Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"Hlukhiv. This evening, a Russian drone attacked a residential area," he wrote.
- An apartment building was damaged in the enemy strike.
- Three people, including two children, were injured.
- A 10-year-old child and an adult woman were hospitalised.
- All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
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