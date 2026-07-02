Russian drone attacks postal vehicle in Sumy region: two injured

During the day, Russian troops attacked a postal vehicle with a drone on a road between settlements in the Vorozhba community of Sumy district.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a Facebook post by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on civilian transport

According to the head of the regional military administration, the enemy hit a mobile post office vehicle. It was a civilian postal vehicle that was clearly visible on the road.

"The enemy struck a branded mobile post office vehicle — a civilian postal vehicle that was clearly visible on the road. Such vehicles deliver pensions, mail, and other essential services to people."

He added that the vehicle was used to provide basic services to residents of communities.

Read more: Russia launched massive UAV attack on Shostka district: woman was killed and another seriously injured

There are casualties; they have been provided with assistance

The driver and the postal worker were injured in the attack. They were provided with the necessary assistance.

Their lives are not in danger. It is also reported that the vehicle had previously been purchased with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Earlier, it was reported that on 2 July, Russian troops struck an educational complex in Sumy with a KAB. Educational activities for children were being held there during the summer period. Eleven people were reported injured, including three children.

Read more: Russian drone wounds 13-year-old child in Sumy region