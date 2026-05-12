Russian drone wounds 13-year-old child in Sumy region

A 13-year-old boy was injured in Sumy region as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the enemy attack

"An enemy drone hit civilian infrastructure in the Bilopillia community. The child was near the impact site. The boy was wounded and hospitalized. He is currently undergoing surgery," the statement said.

All circumstances and consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Earlier, on 12 May, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a police service vehicle in Sumy region. The police officers were not injured, and the vehicle was destroyed.

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