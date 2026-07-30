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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,444,810 people (+1,360 per day), 12,230 tanks, 47,003 artillery systems, 25,049 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,444,810 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 30, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,444,810 (+1,360) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,230 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,049 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 47,003 (+41) units
  • MLRS – 1,976 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,522 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,071 (+8) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 434,140 (+1,362) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,950 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 127,621 (+440) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,480 (+2) units

Read more: 191 combat engagements on frontline: enemy most active in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

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Russian Army (12206) Armed Forces HQ (5423) liquidation (3129) elimination (7700)
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