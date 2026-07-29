191 combat engagements on frontline: enemy most active in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

A total of 191 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy attacks

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 60 airstrikes, dropping 196 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,566 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 1,973 times.

Situation in the north

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the enemy carried out one airstrike using two guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 48 times, including four attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Lyman, Volokhivka, Starytsia, Izbytske and Khatnie. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched five assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces towards Kivsharivka, Shyikivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers changed offensive tactics: switched to infiltration by small groups – Trehubov

Fighting in the east

Thirteen attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded in the Lyman sector near Drobysheve, Dibrova, Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Lyman and Ozerne. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 16 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka, Mykolaivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults near Rusyn Yar, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia and Novoselivka. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy launched a total of 20 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Matiashеve, Myrne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 34 occupiers were eliminated and 18 wounded in this sector today. One piece of specialised equipment and one enemy UAV command post were destroyed. One tank, seven artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged. A total of 240 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Sichneve.

Watch more: MiG-29 crew destroys occupiers’ strongpoint and ammunition depot in Komar, Donetsk region, with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

Situation in the south

Eleven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Krynychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Hirke and Olenokostiantynivka. Five attacks are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Charivne.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the other sectors.

Read more: Inspection of military unit staffing launched – General Staff