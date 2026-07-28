Occupiers changed offensive tactics: switched to infiltration by small groups – Trehubov

Russian forces have changed their offensive tactics and now primarily use small infantry groups that attempt to infiltrate through the "kill zone" undetected while avoiding detection by Ukrainian drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, Joint Forces Task Force spokesman Viktor Trehubov said this on Suspilne.

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According to him, this tactic is now common across virtually all sectors of the front.

"In terms of tactics, they are now essentially doing the same thing in all sectors: infiltrating in small groups. There may be more or fewer of these groups, but they are the same groups trying to make their way through the kill zone without being killed by Ukrainian drones or detected in the process," Trehubov noted.

He added that the occupiers had almost stopped using armoured vehicles during assaults. Instead, they are using motorcycles and cars somewhat more frequently.

"With rare exceptions, no one attempts such suicidal attacks anymore because they simply cannot counter Ukrainian drones," the spokesman stressed.

Situation remains most difficult in Lyman direction

According to Trehubov, the most intense fighting is currently taking place in the Lyman direction, where Russian forces are concentrating their greatest efforts on capturing the town of Lyman.

At the same time, the occupiers are operating even more actively near the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Kramatorsk district, attempting to bypass Ukrainian positions from the south.

The spokesman noted that Ukrainian defenders have well-prepared fortifications and an effectively organised "kill zone", significantly complicating the enemy’s advance.

In addition, Russian aircraft are actively using guided aerial bombs in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces have systems capable of reducing the accuracy of such strikes.

Read more: Ukrainian drones and engineering barriers are thwarting Russia’s attempts to break through with tanks, - Trehubov

Occupiers attempt to break through to city in Kupiansk direction

According to Trehubov, the intensity of hostilities in the Kupiansk direction is lower than before, but Russian forces continue attempting to advance through Holubivka and Pishchane towards Kupiansk.

In particular, the occupiers are attempting to advance along the Oskil River, using forest belts and lines of communication for concealed movement, as well as establishing positions among the remnants of buildings.

The spokesman also reported that Russian forces continued attempting to create a new area of penetration near Bilyi Kolodiaz, close to Vovchansk. According to him, the occupiers regularly conduct so-called "flag-planting" raids there in an attempt to create the appearance of tactical successes.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are preventing the expansion of the Russian foothold in the border area and holding back further enemy attempts to advance.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, – DeepState. MAP