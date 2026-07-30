Russian attack on Kyiv region: Five people were injured in Brovary district

On the night of July 29–30, the Kyiv region came under Russian shelling. In the Brovary district, a two-story private home was destroyed, and five people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Oliinyk, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"Five people were injured in the Brovary district. Among them are a minor and two women.

Three of the injured were hospitalized at a local hospital, while the other two received treatment at the scene.

All necessary medical care is being provided," the statement reads.

A two-story private home was partially destroyed as a result of the attack.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.

"Once again, the enemy is targeting civilians and civilian homes. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Do not ignore air raid sirens—they save lives," emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Russia attacked Poltava region: one person killed, "Nova Poshta" terminal damaged. PHOTOS

A massive strike on July 30