Russian attack on Kyiv region: Five people were injured in Brovary district
On the night of July 29–30, the Kyiv region came under Russian shelling. In the Brovary district, a two-story private home was destroyed, and five people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Oliinyk, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"Five people were injured in the Brovary district. Among them are a minor and two women.
Three of the injured were hospitalized at a local hospital, while the other two received treatment at the scene.
All necessary medical care is being provided," the statement reads.
A two-story private home was partially destroyed as a result of the attack.
All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.
"Once again, the enemy is targeting civilians and civilian homes. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Do not ignore air raid sirens—they save lives," emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.
A massive strike on July 30
- On the night of July 29–30, 2026, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction, and fires were reported in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires, and one person was killed.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouse facilities of a private company—one person was killed. A "Nova Poshta" terminal was also hit, causing a fire that was extinguished by emergency responders.
- Overnight, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. Reports indicate that a residential building was hit and that there were fatalities, including children.
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