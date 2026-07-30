Drones attacked Wildberries complex in Penza and port in Taman: fires broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 30 July, in Penza, Russia, drones attacked a facility which, according to preliminary reports, is a sorting centre for the Wildberries marketplace. A large-scale fire broke out on the complex’s premises following the strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to reports from local residents and monitoring channels, a warehouse complex covering an area of around 90,000 square metres was targeted.

A fire raged at the warehouse following the strike

Footage from the scene has appeared online, showing intense flames and thick smoke rising above the site.

It is reported that warehouse staff were evacuated. Some employees left their personal belongings and mobile phones in the changing rooms as they left the building.

As of this morning, the fire at the site was still raging.

There are also reports of an attack on a port in the Krasnodar Krai

In addition to Penza, an attack on the port in Taman, in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, was reported overnight. According to preliminary reports, a fire also broke out there following the strike.

There is currently no official confirmation of the circumstances of the attacks or information on the consequences from the Russian authorities.

Read more: One of largest refineries in Russian Federation - "Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez" - was hit: primary processing unit is on fire, - SSU

Strike on Penza









