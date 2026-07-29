One of largest refineries in Russian Federation - "Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez" - was hit: primary processing unit is on fire, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine successfully struck the infrastructure of the oil refinery "Lukoil-Permnaftorgsintez," located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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Attack on "Lukoil-Permnaftorgsintez"

The special operation was carried out in accordance with the objectives set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the aggressor state’s military and economic capabilities.

Lukoil-Permnaftorgsintez is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, with a capacity of nearly 13 million metric tons per year. It supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian military.

A fire broke out at the oil refinery in Perm after drones "arrived." According to preliminary reports, the primary oil refining unit is on fire—one of the plant’s key processing facilities.

Watch more: Oil refinery and logistics centre in Ryazan have been hit, and oil refinery in Perm region is under attack, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Decline in the Russian Federation's Military and Economic Potential

"Striking such oil refineries is of strategic importance, as they produce fuel for the occupying army’s military equipment, aviation, and logistics. Furthermore, the oil refining industry remains one of the main sources of revenue for the Russian Federation’s budget, which is used to finance the war against Ukraine," the SBU emphasizes.

Read more: Ryazan Refinery and base of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats in occupied Crimea were hit, - General Staff

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