Ryazan Refinery and base of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats in occupied Crimea were hit, - General Staff

On the night of July 29, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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A Blow to the Oil Refinery

As noted, a strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the company's premises.

The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil refining facilities in the Russian Federation. The refinery has a capacity of approximately 17 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Other Lesions

In addition, the base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet's high-speed boats in the Mizhvodne area (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was struck.

Watch more: Drones attacked Ryazan oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTO

The facility is used for the maintenance and support of high-speed boats that are deployed for patrolling, coastal security, logistical support, and other tasks in the interests of the Russian occupiers.

An enemy radar station in the Pochep area of the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation was also struck.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a facility in Donetsk used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs; a logistics depot in Portivske; and a road bridge near Vyselky in the Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?