Drones attacked Ryazan oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTO

The Ryazan Oil Refinery was targeted during a drone attack on the Russian region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, on the morning of 29 July, the monitoring channel Exilenova+ released a video showing smoke rising above an industrial facility and the sound of automatic gunfire.

Another strike on the oil refinery

After analysing the video footage, an OSINT analyst from ASTRA established that the Ryazan oil refinery had been hit, with smoke rising above the site.





Furthermore, according to ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, a Wildberries warehouse is also on fire following the morning attack near Ryazan. The governor of the Ryazan region confirmed that fires had broken out "in industrial areas" as a result of the drone attack, but did not specify the names or types of the facilities. According to him, six people were injured.

Read more: Tyumen refinery completely shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack – Russian media

What is known about the targeted facility?

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is owned by PJSC "Rosneft" and is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. The refinery has previously been targeted by Ukrainian attacks on several occasions. As reported by Reuters, the facility completely halted operations following a strike on 15 May.

Read more: "Defenses failed": Special Operations Forces drones penetrated anti-drone nets at Tyumen Oil Refinery