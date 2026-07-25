"Defenses failed": Special Operations Forces drones penetrated anti-drone nets at Tyumen Oil Refinery
Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, acting in coordination with the ‘Chernaya Iskra’ insurgent movement operating within Russia, struck the Tyumen oil refinery in the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Special Operations Forces.
New details
It is reported that the Special Operations Forces’ drones travelled over 2,000 kilometres to reach their target. The plant’s key facilities were protected by anti-drone nets, but this did not save them. A fire is raging on the factory premises.
This is the second attack on the Tyumen Oil Refinery by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. The facility was previously successfully attacked a month ago – on 20 June.
What is known about the affected company?
The Tyumen Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, with a processing capacity of up to 9 million tonnes of crude oil per year. Thanks to its high degree of refining, it specialises in the production of high-quality petrol and diesel fuel.
What led up to it?
- It was previously reported that a fire broke out at the Tyumen Oil Refinery following a drone attack.
- In addition, following the UAV attacks, fires broke out in Engels, Rostov, Belgorod and occupied Luhansk.
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