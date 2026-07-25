Fighters from 6th Special Operations Forces (Rangers) stormed and captured an enemy facility, eliminating occupiers. VIDEO

Operators from the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces Rangers carried out a daring raid on an enemy target in one of the operational sectors.

According to Censor.NET, during the special operation, Ukrainian soldiers used FPV drones and hand grenades to neutralise the enemy, after which they launched an assault.

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Acting decisively and dictating the pace of the battle to the enemy, the special forces left the occupiers with no chance of mounting organised resistance.

As a result of swift and coordinated actions, the enemy was eliminated, and the enemy facility came under the control of operators from the 6th Special Operations Regiment (Rangers).

Footage of the combat operation was released by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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