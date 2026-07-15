Thermal power plant hit in Sevastopol: almost 50% of occupied Crimea’s electricity generation – SOF

Members of the underground resistance of the Special Operations Forces Resistance Movement, together with Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, conducted an operation targeting the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The Special Operations Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

The strike reportedly took place on the night of 14 July.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged the turbine hall containing the cooling system for one of the Siemens SGT5-2000E turbines. If the pumping equipment was damaged, repairs could take between two and five months.

The Balaklava Thermal Power Plant is the backbone of the peninsula’s energy system. Together with the Tavriia Thermal Power Plant (in Simferopol), it supplies about 90% of Crimea’s electricity consumption. The two plants are the pillars of the peninsula’s domestic electricity generation.

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Russian military and logistics hub

"Occupied Crimea is a military and logistics hub for the Russian army," the Special Operations Forces stressed.

They also reported that a stable electricity supply is critical for communications nodes, command centres, radar stations, electronic warfare equipment, air defence systems, repair plants, the Black Sea Fleet, military airfields and other enemy military infrastructure.

"Strikes on electricity generation facilities at the Crimean bridgehead significantly undermine the Russian army’s offensive and defensive capabilities, reduce its operational tempo and weaken the resilience of its rear support," the SOF personnel added.

Read more: Zelenskyy explains purpose of strikes on Russia: Farther Putin is from Moscow, closer end of war will be

Background

Earlier, it was reported that drones attacked occupied Crimea on the night of Tuesday, 14 July 2026, leaving part of Sevastopol without electricity.