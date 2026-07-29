Wildberries logistics centre ablaze near Ryazan following drone attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Wildberries logistics centre near Ryazan is on fire following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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Initial details

Eyewitnesses have shared footage showing thick smoke rising from an industrial site that caught fire following a drone attack.







After analysing photos from the scene, an OSINT analyst from ASTRA established that the fire had engulfed the Wildberries sorting complex. The facility is located within the ‘Ryazansky’ industrial park near the village of Tyushevo in the Ryazan district. This sorting centre is also known as ‘Ryazan: Tyushevskaya’.

Wildberries had previously officially announced temporary restrictions on its operations and the evacuation of personnel.





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Restrictions on the sorting centre’s operations

"Access to the ‘Ryazan: Tyushevskaya’ sorting centre is temporarily restricted. Please do not come to the warehouse for the time being. We will provide further updates when operations resume," Wildberries stated on its official website.

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