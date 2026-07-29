Oil refinery and logistics centre in Ryazan have been hit, and oil refinery in Perm region is under attack, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

An oil refinery and a logistics centre in Ryazan have been hit.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What has been hit?

In particular, Zelenskyy has reported on the results of our long-range sanctions against Russian facilities that are supporting and prolonging the war.

The Head of State confirmed that an oil refinery and a logistics centre in Ryazan have been struck. The distance from the Ukrainian border is approximately 360 kilometres.

Read more: Ryazan Refinery and base of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats in occupied Crimea were hit, - General Staff

"Strikes have also hit the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s high-speed boats in our temporarily occupied Crimea. Long-range sanctions were also carried out against an oil refinery in the Perm region, as well as an export terminal and a military facility in the Rostov region.

I thank our soldiers for their accuracy and everyone who ensures such long-range results. Russia must feel that every day of this war will come at an ever-greater cost to it. We must weaken the aggressor and continue to apply pressure to bring this war to an end," emphasised the Head of State.

Read more: "Prioritet" industrial complex in Udmurtia and occupiers’ warehouses in Crimea and Luhansk region have been struck, - General Staff

What led up to this?