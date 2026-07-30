Sybiha discusses Russian missile incursion into Poland with Sikorski

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held an urgent call with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski after a Russian cruise missile violated Polish airspace.

Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

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Key points of the talks

The Ukrainian diplomat expressed full solidarity with Warsaw, praised the Polish government’s swift response and offered all necessary assistance in investigating the incident.

The diplomats agreed that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence is an urgent priority for the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

Sybiha proposed resuming consultations with partners on using their capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace, stressing that this would be a pragmatic step to enhance the security of the entire region.

The foreign minister emphasised the need to unite efforts in the face of Russian aggression, calling for disputes over the past to be set aside to address the pressing challenges of the present.

"I believe that today’s missile incursion also serves as a stark reminder of the horrific reality facing both our countries: it is time to focus on countering acute threats in the present rather than divisive debates about the past," Andrii Sybiha stressed.

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