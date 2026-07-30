Due to abnormal heat wave, Ukraine may reinstate electricity restrictions for businesses, - Shmyhal

Power restriction schedules for industry and businesses may be reinstated in Ukraine as early as next week. The reason is the forecasted extreme heat, which will significantly increase the load on the power grid.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

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According to the minister, forecasters predict a significant rise in temperatures, which could cause electricity consumption to increase by approximately 1 GW. At the same time, this period coincides with scheduled maintenance at power generation facilities.

To prepare the power grid for peak loads, maintenance schedules have already been adjusted, particularly for nuclear power plant units. Decisions are also being prepared to increase electricity imports and encourage businesses to purchase electricity for their own needs.

In addition, plans are in place to maximize the use of available domestic generation, primarily additional gas-fired capacity and existing thermal generation capabilities.

Ukrenergo is also preparing for the possible implementation of power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, should the situation in the power grid require it.

At the same time, Denys Shmyhal urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly, especially during evening peak hours—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. According to him, conserving energy will help maintain the stable operation of the power grid.

Read more: Five regions remain without power due to shelling, and another 168 communities have lost power due to severe weather