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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,446,150 people (+1,340 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,045 artillery systems, 25,056 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,446,150 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 31, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,446,150 (+1,340) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,231 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,056 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 47,045 (+42) units
  • MLRS – 1,976 (+0) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,525 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,081 (+10) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 435,665 (+1,525) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,005 (+55) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 128,034 (+413) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,483 (+3) units

Read more: 67 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

Генштаб ЗСУ назвав нові втрати армії РФ станом на 31 липня

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Russian Army (12212) Armed Forces HQ (5428) liquidation (3130) elimination (7715)
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