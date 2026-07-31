Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,446,150 people (+1,340 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,045 artillery systems, 25,056 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,446,150 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 31, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,446,150 (+1,340) people (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,231 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 25,056 (+7) units
- artillery systems – 47,045 (+42) units
- MLRS – 1,976 (+0) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,525 (+3) units
- aircraft – 439 (+0) units
- helicopters - 354 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,081 (+10) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 435,665 (+1,525) units
- cruise missiles – 5,005 (+55) units
- ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 128,034 (+413) units
- specialized equipment – 4,483 (+3) units
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