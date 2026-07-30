67 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 67 times, including 16 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 30 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Novovasylivka, Bezsalivka, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Potapivka and Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region came under fire. The enemy also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sumy and Kruzhok.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made eight attempts to breach the defences near Zapadne and Kopanky and towards Radkivka and Khatnie. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

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According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Kupiansk sector.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve and Ozerne and near Hrekivka and Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Toretske and Sofiivka and towards Vilne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions near Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka and towards Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, Muravka and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders towards Kalynivske and near Pershotravneve.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks towards Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one enemy attempt to advance near Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

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