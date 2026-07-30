Checks in TCR across country: General Staff declared zero tolerance for corruption

The Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and ensure a comprehensive, objective, and impartial investigation of every report of a possible violation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the General Staff in response to reports of large-scale inspections at the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Joint Staffs throughout Ukraine.

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The General Staff's Position

As noted, public trust in the Defense Forces’ recruitment system can be strengthened only through strict adherence to the rule of law, transparency, and the inevitability of accountability for any instances of corruption.

That is why the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies in conducting investigations aimed at uncovering corruption offenses and abuses, particularly within the TCR and the Joint Venture. If evidence of unlawful activity is confirmed, the individuals responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Read more: Extorting bribes from business owners for "not drafting" employees: Head of Zhytomyr Regional TCR to stand trial

""At the same time, isolated cases of misconduct should not undermine the service of military personnel at the territorial recruitment and social support centers, who perform their duties honestly, professionally, and conscientiously, ensuring the mobilization and strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

As previously reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting large-scale inspections at the TCR throughout Ukraine.