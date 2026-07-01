Extorting bribes from business owners for "not drafting" employees: Head of Zhytomyr Regional TCR to stand trial
The case against the head of the Zhytomyr Regional TCR has been referred to court.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
As noted, the businessman approached the head of the regional TCR to find out the legal procedure for reserving employees. Instead, according to the prosecution, he was offered a deal to pay a monthly fee to ensure they would not be mobilized.
On June 30, prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General filed an indictment with the court against the acting head of the Zhytomyr Regional TCR and SS.
Immunity from mobilization
In exchange for an illegal benefit, he promised to provide the entrepreneur’s employees with de facto "immunity" from mobilization and inspections by the TCR’s mobile units, particularly at checkpoints.
To this end, the official requested a list of employees containing their personal information and phone numbers. If they were stopped by TCR military personnel, he was to "respond" promptly to prevent their mobilization.
Law enforcement officers documented several instances of the official receiving bribes. After another transfer of funds, the official was caught red-handed.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that the head of the Zhytomyr Regional TCR was detained for extorting bribes from business owners in exchange for "not drafting" their employees.
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