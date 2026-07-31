Russian drones attacked Nova Poshta branch in Haisyn, Vinnytsia Oblast: 8 people injured. PHOTOS (updated)

During an airstrike by Russian forces in the Vinnytsia region, hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Vinnytsia region is under enemy air attack," the official said.

It is reported that civilian infrastructure has been hit.

According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

All emergency services are being dispatched to the scene.

Watch more: Man from Vinnytsia region nearly dies trying to cross Dniester into Moldova. VIDEO

Update

Zabolotna later clarified that the enemy had struck a Nova Poshta branch in the Vinnytsia region.

As of now, there are five wounded. A 19-year-old man is in moderate condition, and four others have minor injuries.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Update

"The number of people injured in the attack on Nova Poshta in the Vinnytsia region has risen to 8. Three are in intensive care, one of whom is in critical condition.

Five more people sustained minor injuries," Zabolotna reported later.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Update

At 1:25 p.m., Zabolotna clarified that enemy drones struck an industrial zone in Haisyn, where branches of "Nova Poshta" and other civilian businesses are located.

Unfortunately, eight people were injured. Three are in intensive care, one of whom is in critical condition.

Rescue workers, medical personnel, police, and all emergency services are working continuously at the scene. A total of 74 specialists and 22 pieces of equipment have been deployed to address the aftermath.









