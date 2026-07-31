Defense Forces and SSU hit aircraft plant in occupied Crimea, port of Taman, and Volgograd Oil Refinery

The Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, has carried out another series of successful strikes against Russia’s military, logistical, and oil refining infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"This special operation was carried out in accordance with the objectives set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the military capabilities of the aggressor state," the statement reads.

Strikes on occupied Yevpatoria and the port of Taman

In the temporarily occupied city of Yevpatoria, two hangars used to store aircraft and a production workshop at the Yevpatoria Aviation Plant were struck.

Since the occupation of Crimea, the Russians have been using the plant to repair and maintain aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation, including Su-25s and Be-12s.

Infrastructure at the port of Taman was also struck, where a large-scale fire was reported.

Read more: "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and enemy training ground in Zaporizhzhia region have been struck, - General Staff

Strike on an Oil Refinery

In addition, the "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" oil refinery—one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, with a capacity of approximately 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year—was successfully struck. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

"Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries and a key asset of Lukoil. The facility is located in the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd and plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the southern regions of the Russian Federation.

"Every Russian military-industrial complex facility that is hit, every burning refinery or port, is another step toward the depletion of Russia’s war machine. These systematic operations by the SSU to undermine the enemy’s military potential will continue," the SSU stated.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries have long-lasting effects: some plants have not recovered even year later, - FT