Defense forces attacked Russian military facilities at night: electronic warfare, ammunition depot, and headquarters were hit, - General Staff

On the night of July 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against an electronic warfare complex, an ammunition depot, and a command post of Russian troops as part of an operation to reduce Russia’s military capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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According to available information, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian "Pole-21" electronic warfare system located near Golubivka in the Luhansk region.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck an enemy ammunition depot in the Naumivka area in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

There are also reports of a strike on a Russian military command post in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region.

Strike on oil refinery confirmed

The General Staff also confirmed that the "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" oil refinery in Volgograd (Volgograd region, Russian Federation) had been struck.

In particular, a strike on a facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the company's premises.

"Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Its refining capacity is approximately 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. It plays a role in meeting the needs of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: Defense Forces and SSU hit aircraft plant in occupied Crimea, port of Taman, and Volgograd Oil Refinery