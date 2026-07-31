Artificial intelligence and drones by 2027: Xi Jinping sets new task for the Chinese army

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has directed that the use of unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence in the country's military be stepped up, with the aim of creating a cutting-edge, modern armed forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

During a speech to the PRC’s military leadership, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for the deep integration of AI and autonomous systems into combat operations.

In Beijing, concerns are growing about a rift or technological rivalry with Washington, which is also actively investing in the development of military AI and unmanned platforms.

China's leadership believes that autonomous systems and the rise of artificial intelligence will shape the future of modern conflicts, and therefore the military must quickly adapt its strategies, training, and personnel development to these new realities.

The call was issued as part of the Chinese military’s preparations to mark its 100th anniversary in 2027—a milestone by which the military must demonstrate significant progress in building a technologically advanced force.

As a reminder, China has previously expressed its intention to take the lead in shaping global regulations for artificial intelligence, calling on the international community to rally behind Beijing on the issue of managing new technologies.

Read more: Trump on meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping in China: That’s good; I get on well with both of them