Up to 460,000 UAH per month: procedure approved for paying additional bonuses to NGU, NPU, and SBGS personnel for participation in combat operations

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi signed orders approving the procedures for paying additional bonuses to servicemembers of the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and special-purpose police officers as part of a pilot project on incentive payments.

Vyhivskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Up to 460,000 UAH per month

According to the minister, this mechanism will allow National Guard members, police officers, and border guards who are defending the country on the front lines to receive up to 460,000 hryvnias per month in incentive payments. The complexity and danger of their missions, as well as their specific combat performance, will be taken into account.

What payments are provided for?

up to 100,000 hryvnias per month (proportional to time served) for military personnel’s direct participation in combat operations;

170,000 hryvnias per month (proportional to time served) for carrying out missions directly on the front line;

70,000 hryvnias per month (proportional to time served) for carrying out missions in other sectors of the front within a company strongpoint;

50,000 hryvnias per month (proportional to time served) for service at command posts;

15,000 to 30,000 hryvnias per month for military instructors;

up to 10,000 hryvnias per month of military service for other categories of military personnel;

40,000 hryvnias per day for capturing enemy positions;

20,000 hryvnias per day for recapturing lost positions;

100,000 hryvnias for each captured occupier;

15,000 hryvnias for eliminating an enemy in rifle or close-quarters combat.

Read more: Pay for military personnel in Ukraine may be increased: General Staff is considering several options, - Hnatov

Vyhivskyi added that the orders are currently undergoing state registration, after which they will be published and take effect.

These payments will be calculated for the period beginning June 1, 2026.

Read more: Bonuses for assaults, prisoners of war and enemy casualties: Ministry of Defence has published details of new payments