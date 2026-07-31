"I’ve lost my parents, sisters, brothers and son": soldier Danylo Voronov spoke about death of his family following Russian Federation’s strike on Radushne. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Soldier Danylo Voronov, who lost almost his entire family during the Russian missile strike on the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region, spoke about the tragedy and his loved ones.

On the night of 30 July, a Russian ballistic missile struck the house where his parents, seven younger brothers and sisters, and his one-and-a-half-year-old son Artem were staying.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing "Suspilne".

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According to the soldier, he learnt of the Russian attack during the night from his sister, who currently lives in Germany. Later, his grandmother reported that the house had been completely destroyed.

"I’ve lost everyone: my parents, sisters, brothers and son. Only my wife, sister and brother are left."

He explained that his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Artem, often stayed with his grandparents. According to the man, the boy was full of life, loved music and was due to start nursery in Mykolaiv shortly.

Danylo also explained that the family had moved into the house in 2020. The parents worked to support their large family, whilst the children helped out around the house. Everyone had their own hobbies: the boys looked after the poultry, their daughter Dominika loved baking, and their father was keen on coin collecting.

According to the soldier, he visited his family whenever he had the chance. He had planned to go fishing with his brother the coming weekend and to play chess with his father – a pastime they had shared for many years.

Danylo adds that, standing amongst the ruins of the house, he realises what has happened, yet he still cannot bring himself to believe the tragedy – it feels to him as though it is merely a terrible dream, and that his family are still alive.

Available information on the Russian Federation’s strike on Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih district

On the night of 30 July, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih district.

According to the authorities, an Iskander-M missile struck a private residential house. Six people were killed in the attack, including three children, and a further nine were injured.

The search and rescue operation was ongoing, and the fate of five more people was still unknown at the time.