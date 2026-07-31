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News Assassination attempt on Obolenskyi
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There was attempted assassination of ’Khartiia’ commander Obolenskyi. Attacker and his accomplices have been detained, – Zelenskyy

Assassination attempt on Khartiia Commander Obolenskyi: details

An assassination attempt was made on Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Khartiia’.

This was announced by President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I spoke with the commander of ‘Khartiia’, Ihor Obolenskyi. There was an assassination attempt on Ihor today. The attacker and his accomplice have been detained. The necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Oleksandr Poklad reported on this. We will certainly respond to this attempt to strike at Ukraine and a Ukrainian commander. I thanked Ihor for his service and wished him even greater success in striking at the occupiers. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement reads.

Khartia's reaction

The corps commented on the president's message:

"Thank you for your support and attention. We know that our enemy is treacherous. We are ready to repel it, both on the front line and in the rear. We will respond to the assassination attempt on the battlefield. We stand firm!"

Read more: Zelenskyy presented "Golden Star" of Hero of Ukraine to Obolenskyi, commander of "Khartiia" Corps

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9493) assassination attempt (149) NGU Corps Khartiia (51) Obolienskyi Ihor (3)
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