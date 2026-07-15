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News Awarding the title Hero of Ukraine
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Zelenskyy presented "Golden Star" of Hero of Ukraine to Obolenskyi, commander of "Khartiia" Corps

Ihor Obolenskyi was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Ihor Obolenskyi (Kornet), commander of the "Khartiia" Corps.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The awards ceremony took place during the events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day.

Ігорю Оболєнському присвоїли звання Героя України

Obolenskyi was awarded the title of Hero and presented with the Order of the Golden Star.

Watch more: He went on AWOL and swam across Tisa River to return and join "Khartiia": story of fighter. VIDEO

Ігорю Оболєнському присвоїли звання Героя України

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Hero of Ukraine (107) NGU Corps Khartiia (53) Obolienskyi Ihor (2)
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