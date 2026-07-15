Zelenskyy presented "Golden Star" of Hero of Ukraine to Obolenskyi, commander of "Khartiia" Corps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Ihor Obolenskyi (Kornet), commander of the "Khartiia" Corps.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The awards ceremony took place during the events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day.

Obolenskyi was awarded the title of Hero and presented with the Order of the Golden Star.

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