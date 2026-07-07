He went on AWOL and swam across Tisa River to return and join "Khartiia": story of fighter. VIDEO

The soldier went on AWOL after six years in the Defence Forces and crossed the border into Romania. However, a year later, he decided to return to Ukraine and continue his service with the ‘Khartiia’ Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade.

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Details

Roman had been serving his compulsory military service since 2019. During the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, he carried out combat missions as an infantryman on various fronts, from the Serebrianskyi Forest to the Kursk Offensive.

He has a large number of confirmed enemy kills to his name, as well as a tank he destroyed. However, on 25 March 2025, following a dispute with his commander in his former unit, he decided to go AWOL.

"I went to the station, and from there to Bukovel for two months to rest and work. Then I went home – I live in the border zone. I spent two days planning [my escape], studying maps, choosing routes, carrying out reconnaissance, and made it almost to the border to see what was where – there were observation posts, patrols and drones flying about. I got home and rang my mum: ‘Buy me four Snickers.’ She asked: ‘Do you want something sweet?’ I said: ‘No, I’m off to Romania today,’" the soldier recounted.

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In the early hours of the morning, he crossed the border between Ukraine and Romania and decided to travel to Poland to see his brother.

Within a few weeks, Roman regretted having embarked on the adventure of crossing the border.

On 17 January, a friend suggested he return and join ‘Khartiia’.

"I thought – why not? I’d met the commander, ‘Saigon’, back when I was serving on a contract in that unit. He’s a brilliant commander; I trust him," explained Roman.

In the end, Roman decided to cross the border back across the Tisa. He managed to carry out his plan.

"I wrapped my documents and phone in duct tape and went into the river. It was 25 March; the snow was melting in huge quantities, the water level had risen, it was dark, and my rucksack weighed 12–15 kilograms. In the end, I regretted it because I nearly drowned and swallowed a lot of water,"he recalls.

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Upon his return, Roman joined an anti-aircraft missile and artillery division as a "Mavic" UAV operator and became part of the "Khartiia" air defence unit. He was given the call sign "Tisa".

The brigade thanked the State Border Guard Service for their assistance in facilitating the soldier’s return after he crossed the border

"‘Khartiia’ is breaking down borders. If you’re thinking of coming back, you should come back. My advice to everyone abroad is: come back here across the border and join ‘Khartiia’!" the soldier concluded.

"Khartiia" also reminded everyone that it is possible to return from AWOL to active duty under a simplified procedure until 20 September 2026.

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