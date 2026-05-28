Defense-in-depth line being built in Kharkiv region – 2nd Corps of NGU Khartiia. VIDEO
The 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Khartiia, together with other units of the Defense Forces, is building a defense-in-depth line in the Kharkiv direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The corps reported that plans to create extensive systems of trenches and dugouts, set up anti-tank ditches and networks of non-explosive obstacles, and build dugouts and other elements of fortifications.
These include, in particular, an outer ring, anti-tank ditches stretching for dozens of kilometers, a ring of tetrahedrons, dozens of kilometers of barbed wire and thousands of meters of low-visibility obstacles. The next stage of construction is the inner ring.
As a reminder, in 2024-2025, Khartiia’s defenders liberated forest areas north of Kharkiv, and since 2025 they have been conducting the Kupiansk counteroffensive operation.
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