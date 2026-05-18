Anonymous Ukrainian abroad paid for transfer of 25 fighters from Colombia to Khartiia Brigade – Butusov

A Ukrainian has paid for the transfer of 25 fighters from Colombia, who will soon arrive in Ukraine and fight in the Khartiia Brigade.

This was stated on Facebook by Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV systems platoon in the Khartiia Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Regarding the bringing in of foreign fighters to the 23rd Assault Regiment R.U.G. of the 2nd Khartiia Corps. After my previous post a week ago, a Ukrainian abroad whom I did not know wrote to me asking how much it cost. He then transferred money for the travel of 25 fighters at once, who were waiting for their turn to be sent from Colombia.

The tickets have been purchased, the fighters will soon be in Ukraine, and we will record a video. I hope that one day I will be able to thank this caring person, who did this without even leaving his real name," the commander said.

Read more: "I don’t think offensive from Belarus is realistic right now," - Butusov

According to Butusov, since the beginning of the year, the transfer of 500 fighters from Latin America to the 23rd Regiment has been fully funded by volunteers and benefactors thanks to the connections and authority of the Khartiia Corps and the R.U.G. Regiment.

"The fighters are already actively taking part in assault operations. But volunteers’ ability to help is limited. Therefore, we hope that in May, purchases of transfers for fighters to join the 23rd Assault Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine will begin at the expense of the state budget," he summed up.

Watch more: How expansion of kill zone affects war | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that in April-May 2026, fighters of the 23rd Assault Regiment R.U.G. of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Khartiia carried out an assault operation in the Vovchansk direction, during which assault groups crossed the line of combat engagement and cleared the enemy’s forward defensive line to the depth of a company strongpoint.

Watch more: No soldiers on battlefield. "Lava" regiment of "Khartiia" corps conducted fully robotic operation to eliminate Russians in Kupiansk. VIDEO