Enemy attacks most actively in Sloviansk direction, 62 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces 62 times.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on 31 July, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Myshutyne, Kucherivka, Buniakyne, Ryzhivka, Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Ulanove and Pustohorod in the Sumy region came under fire. The enemy also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist and Bereza.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy shelled settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops 33 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders attempted four times to breach Ukrainian defences near Starytsia and towards the settlement of Khatnie.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Kupiansk sector.

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Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Ozerne and near Novoselivka and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks near Zakітne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and towards Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack towards Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have made 16 attempts since the beginning of the day to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Dorozhnie and Udachne and towards Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Nove Shakhove and Serhiivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions once towards Oleksandrohrad.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve and Tsvitkove.

The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

No significant changes are currently taking place in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

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