Ukraine has lost around 50,000 soldiers, with further 400,000 wounded and many missing in action, - Zelenskyy

The total losses suffered by the Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached 1.6 million people, of whom an estimated 700,000 have been killed.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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Commenting on losses on the Ukrainian side, the head of state said that at least 50,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in action. A further 400,000 have been wounded, and a significant number of defenders are still listed as missing in action.

Despite heavy fighting and challenges on the front line, the strategic initiative does not lie with Russia, Zelenskyy stated. "We are not losing, and the Russians are not winning," the head of state emphasised.

According to Zelenskyy, saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and repelling the aggressor remain key priorities for the country’s military and political leadership.

Read more: We have brought Russian strike drone interception rate to 93% – Zelenskyy