We have brought Russian strike drone interception rate to 93% – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had managed to raise the interception rate for Russian strike drones to 93%.

The head of state announced this during an awards ceremony for members of the Security and Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the president, Air Force Commander Kryvonozhko reported today on the targets pursued by the Russians during the massive attack.

"And on what our defenders of the skies were able to counter them with. Among the things that significantly help us offset the shortage of air defence missiles are the professionalism of our military personnel and the courage of Ukrainian men. Our soldiers are doing truly heroic things. Many people around the world simply would not be able to do this," he said.

"Overnight alone, more than 30 cruise missiles were shot down by our combat aircraft. Mobile fire teams also made a significant contribution to the interceptions. We have brought the Russian strike drone interception rate to 93%. These are significant results," the president added.

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At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine can defend itself against ballistic missiles only with the support of its partners.

"And we are working with them to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary capabilities. One of the most compelling arguments is the professionalism of our soldiers and the ability of Ukrainians to shoot down even the most sophisticated and dangerous Russian missiles.

"And, of course, our greatest argument in all international cooperation and all our international work is the front. It is our positions, our defence, our combat brigades and other Ukrainian units that repel Russian assaults and defend Ukraine. Everything depends on how well the front holds, how Ukrainian society supports the front and how society expresses its gratitude to those on the front line," he concluded.

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